50 Cent Reacts After Taylor Swift Mentions Him On Her New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 3, 2025
50 Cent was elated after finding out that Taylor Swift mentioned him on her new album.
On Friday, October 3, the Grammy Award-winning pop star delivered her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl. Her 12-track album includes a song called "Ruin The Friendship." On the Max Martin-produced track, Swift sings, “And it was not an invitation/But as the 50 Cеnt song played/Should’ve kissed you anyway.” Once the song popped up in Fif's algorithm, the New York native couldn't wait to share his thoughts about being the only rapper Taylor shouts out on the record.
"@taylorswift s**t is popping right now," he wrote with a smiling emoji. "She shout me out, 🤫she don’t shout you out. LOL 😆 THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! @50centaction wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album. 🔥"
It seems like Taylor Swift may have channeled 50 Cent's Queens energy in her new album. The highly anticipated album has garnered plenty of praise among Swifties everywhere. The 35-year-old artist also attracted some ire from fans of Charli XCX after she allegedly dissed the pop star on her track "Actually Romantic."
"I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave," Taylor croons in the song's intro. "High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me/Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face."
The song attracted praise from another Queens, N.Y. native: Nicki Minaj. After offering an apology to Cardi B's daughter Kulture, the Harajuku Barbie shared her thoughts about Swift's album and her problematic lyrics. She even commented on songs like "Elizabeth Taylor," "Eldest Daughter," "CANCELLED!" and "Wood."
"The fact that Taylor is a battle rapper is sending me. 🤣" she wrote. "Taylor said 'I heard you called me boring Barbie when the Coke’s got your brain.' Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow. 😀 and #Cancelled is diabolical 😩 Let’s go TAYLOR!!!!!!"
See what else Nicki Minaj had to say about Taylor Swift's new album below.
The fact that Taylor is a battle rapper is sending me. 🤣— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 3, 2025
Taylor said “I heard you called me boring Barbie when the Coke’s got your brain”. Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow. 😀— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 3, 2025
and #Cancelled is diabolical 😩
Let’s go TAYLOR!!!!!!
GO IN FOR THE KILL, TAYLOR.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 3, 2025
LET’S GO!!!!
His love was the key that opened my thighs.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 3, 2025
New heights ⬆️
Manhood
I ain’t gotta knock on wood 🪵
…it sounds cocky 😬
Oh this writing will go over yall heads
We up dancing to this 🎀
Yes ma’am
Yes Max 🫡
lol yall I promise this is my last tweet about it but #Wood is exactly what falling in love with your soul mate “sounds like”.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 3, 2025
lol ok this is kinda wild. lol. Love you guys!— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 3, 2025
🇬🇧
Now playing: Elizabeth TAYLOR 🎀 https://t.co/vrZDrHB7s9
Eldest daughter >— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 3, 2025
the writing is always so intentional & always resonates with the AUTHENTIC lone wolves.