50 Cent Reacts After Taylor Swift Mentions Him On Her New Album

By Tony M. Centeno

October 3, 2025

Taylor Swift & 50 Cent
Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent was elated after finding out that Taylor Swift mentioned him on her new album.

On Friday, October 3, the Grammy Award-winning pop star delivered her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl. Her 12-track album includes a song called "Ruin The Friendship." On the Max Martin-produced track, Swift sings, “And it was not an invitation/But as the 50 Cеnt song played/Should’ve kissed you anyway.” Once the song popped up in Fif's algorithm, the New York native couldn't wait to share his thoughts about being the only rapper Taylor shouts out on the record.

"@taylorswift s**t is popping right now," he wrote with a smiling emoji. "She shout me out, 🤫she don’t shout you out. LOL 😆 THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! @50centaction wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album. 🔥"

It seems like Taylor Swift may have channeled 50 Cent's Queens energy in her new album. The highly anticipated album has garnered plenty of praise among Swifties everywhere. The 35-year-old artist also attracted some ire from fans of Charli XCX after she allegedly dissed the pop star on her track "Actually Romantic."

"I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave," Taylor croons in the song's intro. "High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me/Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face."

The song attracted praise from another Queens, N.Y. native: Nicki Minaj. After offering an apology to Cardi B's daughter Kulture, the Harajuku Barbie shared her thoughts about Swift's album and her problematic lyrics. She even commented on songs like "Elizabeth Taylor," "Eldest Daughter," "CANCELLED!" and "Wood."

"The fact that Taylor is a battle rapper is sending me. 🤣" she wrote. "Taylor said 'I heard you called me boring Barbie when the Coke’s got your brain.' Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow. 😀 and #Cancelled is diabolical 😩 Let’s go TAYLOR!!!!!!"

See what else Nicki Minaj had to say about Taylor Swift's new album below.

50 CentTaylor Swift
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2025 iHeartMedia, Inc.