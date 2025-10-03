50 Cent Reacts After Taylor Swift Mentions Him On Her New Album

"@taylorswift s**t is popping right now," he wrote with a smiling emoji. "She shout me out, 🤫she don’t shout you out. LOL 😆 THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! @50centaction wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album. 🔥"



It seems like Taylor Swift may have channeled 50 Cent's Queens energy in her new album. The highly anticipated album has garnered plenty of praise among Swifties everywhere. The 35-year-old artist also attracted some ire from fans of Charli XCX after she allegedly dissed the pop star on her track "Actually Romantic."



"I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave," Taylor croons in the song's intro. "High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me/Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face."



The song attracted praise from another Queens, N.Y. native: Nicki Minaj. After offering an apology to Cardi B's daughter Kulture, the Harajuku Barbie shared her thoughts about Swift's album and her problematic lyrics. She even commented on songs like "Elizabeth Taylor," "Eldest Daughter," "CANCELLED!" and "Wood."



"The fact that Taylor is a battle rapper is sending me. 🤣" she wrote. "Taylor said 'I heard you called me boring Barbie when the Coke’s got your brain.' Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow. 😀 and #Cancelled is diabolical 😩 Let’s go TAYLOR!!!!!!"



See what else Nicki Minaj had to say about Taylor Swift's new album below.