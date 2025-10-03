American Climber Dies In Fall From Yosemite's El Capitan

Balin Miller, a 23-year-old climber from Anchorage, Alaska, died on Wednesday (October 1) while attempting to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. His mother, Jeanine Moorman, confirmed the tragic news on Thursday (October 2) in a blog post on the VIRR website, the family's outdoor goods business. Miller was climbing the "Sea of Dreams" route when the accident occurred.

Miller, known for his vibrant personality and adventurous spirit, was a well-known figure in the climbing community. He often live-streamed his climbs on TikTok and was affectionately called the "orange tent guy" due to his distinctive camping setup. According to his brother Dylan, Miller was lead rope soloing, a technique that allows climbers to ascend alone while secured by a rope. Dylan explained that Miller had completed the climb and was hauling up equipment when he likely rappelled off the end of his rope.

Miller's climbing journey began in Alaska, where he learned the sport from his father. He gained international recognition for his solo ascent of Mount McKinley's Slovak Direct route, a feat he completed in 56 hours. His recent accomplishments included solo climbs in Patagonia and the Canadian Rockies.

The National Park Service is investigating the incident, which occurred on the first day of a federal government shutdown that left national parks with limited operations. Miller's death marks the third fatality in Yosemite this year.

Miller's mother described him as "full of life" and a "true wild card at heart." His brother Dylan expressed admiration for Miller's achievements, saying, "He has inspired so many people to do things that are perhaps unthinkable."