Cardi B Responds After Nicki Minaj Apologizes To Her Daughter Kulture

"One day you’ll see this, so I have to say: I apologize. As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity," she continued. "You’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this. One day your mother, aunt & many more will be brought to their knees for what they’ve said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy. Take care my darling. This isn’t who I am."



Cardi B didn't take long to respond to Minaj's apology. Based on her post on X, the mother of four clearly wasn't a fan of the way Minaj spoke about Kulture.



"Don’t give my child no backhanded apology keep my child name out your mouth cause imma always take you where you don’t wanna go about mine," she snapped back. "Honest truth this goin back and forth about kids is really draining my energy.. I don’t wanna keep mentioning kids it feels very nasty and dark but the energy you keep giving my kids imma resend back to messenger."



Minaj's attempt at an apology happened days after she and Cardi B engaged in a war of words on X. After hurling insults at one another, the two rap stars took low blows after dragging their kids into their melee. Minaj called Kulture and her incoming sibling a "roach & a monkey." She also called the young child ugly and referred to her as "Kulture Vulture." Cardi B clapped back by calling Minaj's young son "nonverbal" and slow.

