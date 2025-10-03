Costco To Sell Ozempic And Wegovy At Deep Discount To Uninsured Customers

Costco has partnered with Novo Nordisk to offer a significant discount on the popular weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. Starting Friday (October 3), Costco pharmacies nationwide will sell a four-week supply of the injectable pens for $499 out of pocket. This price is about 40% cheaper than what consumers typically pay without insurance, which can exceed $1,300.

The deal aims to make these medications more accessible to those without insurance coverage. Costco Executive Members and Costco Citibank Visa cardholders will receive an additional 2% discount. However, a prescription from a doctor is still required to purchase these medications.

Novo Nordisk's initiative comes as the demand for GLP-1 medications, which include semaglutide, the active ingredient in both Ozempic and Wegovy, continues to rise. These drugs are FDA-approved for different uses; Ozempic is for type 2 diabetes, while Wegovy is for weight-loss management.

Despite the discount, some experts, like Dr. Rekha Kumar from Weill Cornell Medicine, believe the price is still too high for many who need the medication. She told TODAY that while the Costco deal is a step in the right direction, it does not fully address the affordability issue for those without adequate insurance coverage.