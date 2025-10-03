Danielle Fishel Addresses Awkward 'DWTS' Exchange With Whitney Leavitt

Danielle Fishel has no ill will toward fellow Dancing with the Stars contestant Whitney Leavitt.

TMZ caught up with the Boy Meets World alum on Thursday (October 2) to get her take on an awkward moment caught on camera between herself and the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star during Tuesday's (September 30) elimination episode.

The seemingly tense exchange went viral as viewers speculated that a stone-faced Fishel dismissed Leavitt as the latter appeared to celebrate making it to the next round while the rest of the cast were more subdued and consoling Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong after they were eliminated. In the clip, Leavitt's excited smile quickly fell after Fishel turned away toward Jauregui and Armstrong.

According to Page Six, fans voiced their theories on social media about what really went down between the stars, speculating that she was "putting Whitney Leavitt in her place" after celebrating and suggesting that she "read the room." After the moment made the rounds online, Fishel took time to set the record straight.

"I definitely did not put her in her place," she told TMZ. "But I just went to go comfort my friend."

The Pod Meets World cohost added, "It's a rollercoaster of emotions with being happy for ourselves and our friends that were safe and also sad that somebody is gone."

Fishel later reflected on Jauregui's shocking elimination on her Danielle With the Stars podcast, and praised her for not just her work ethic but for who she is as a person.

"I really love Lauren. I love watching her perform... Her face is just a work of art, and she's expressive and graceful and fun," she said, adding, "She's all those things as a person too. I've really enjoyed the moments we've passed each other in the halls and been able to give each other a hug and been rooting for each other."