Diddy Sentenced To Four Years In Prison Over Prostitution Conviction

Combs sentence came down following a day full of statements from his family, friends, and his attorneys. During the hearing, federal prosecutors argued that Combs inflicted "life-changing" abuse on his victims and pointed to violent incidents involving his former girlfriends, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and "Jane." They also alleged Combs knew his actions were illegal at the time and claimed he would ask the escorts if they were cops. They also alleged that the artist downplayed his conduct during interviews with psychiatric experts. Meanwhile, his attorneys argued that he didn't make any profits from his "freak-off" parties with escorts, and that his conviction doesn't measure up to previous Mann Act cases.



In the weeks leading up to the artist's sentencing, Combs' family, friends and even former girlfriends submitted letters to the judge and supported his release from jail. Former City Girls rapper Yung Miami told the judge, "That's a good man." His other ex-girlfriend Virginia “Gina” Huynh, who was listed as "Victim 3" during the trial, told the judge she felt pressured to be a victim by the prosecution, even though she didn't feel that way.



Combs has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since he was arrested last September. Judge Subramanian denied his bail multiple times before and after the trial ended. His attorneys previously emphasized that Combs underwent therapy and enrolled in the STOP program, which is a course that's offered to help prevent domestic abuse, sexual assault, and other types of dating violence. Obviously, that didn't sway the judge to rule in Combs' favor.

