Diddy's Attorney Claims Artist Was Nearly Stabbed While In Jail
By Tony M. Centeno
October 3, 2025
Sean "Diddy" Combs was nearly stabbed during his time in jail, according to his attorneys.
During his sentencing hearing on Friday, October 3, the artist's defense attorney Brian Steel touched on the hardships Combs has endured while behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. According to CNN, Steel told the court how he narrowly escaped a potentially deadly attack from another inmate. The man reportedly tried to shank Combs, but a guard stepped in and stopped the attack.
“Sean is not a typical person in custody, everyone knows him,” Steel explained. “It’s a trophy for them, they get recognition if they harm him.”
Combs' Steel: I have been there when Sean has prayed for healing for anyone he has heard. It is now 12 months and 17 days in MDC. There are certain people who gain prestige if they hurt him. The guard stopped a man with a shank. He eats out of bags: chips— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 3, 2025
Steel continued to tell the court about Combs' state of mind while he's been behind bars over the past year. Combs has not slept for more than two hours consecutively since his arrest in September 2024. He has only eaten food out of bags and consumed chips almost every day. At one point, Combs appeared to have lost all hope, but his family kept him going.
“He sometimes would tell me, ‘it’s not worth going on, there’s nothing here, there’s no more hope,'" Steel told the court. "But his family — he could not again bring suffering on them, that would just be more trauma to them."
Combs was convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors have asked for 11 years behind bars, while his defense attorneys have requested 14 months with time served.