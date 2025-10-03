Diddy's Attorney Claims Artist Was Nearly Stabbed While In Jail

Steel continued to tell the court about Combs' state of mind while he's been behind bars over the past year. Combs has not slept for more than two hours consecutively since his arrest in September 2024. He has only eaten food out of bags and consumed chips almost every day. At one point, Combs appeared to have lost all hope, but his family kept him going.



“He sometimes would tell me, ‘it’s not worth going on, there’s nothing here, there’s no more hope,'" Steel told the court. "But his family — he could not again bring suffering on them, that would just be more trauma to them."



Combs was convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors have asked for 11 years behind bars, while his defense attorneys have requested 14 months with time served.