Green Day Celebrates 'Warning' Anniversary With Deluxe Edition Release

Green Day is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their sixth album, Warning, with a remastered deluxe edition set to release on November 14th.

The deluxe edition features a total of 49 tracks, including a newly remastered version of the original album, eight demos, two new mixes, and a 21-track live recording from a 2001 concert at Shibuya-Ax in Tokyo. The 5LP version of the Super Deluxe Box Set will include Green Galaxy, Yellow Marble, and Orange Galaxy vinyl, along with a 24-page booklet, poster, cloth patch, button set, and sticker sheet. The CD version will come with a 32-page book and similar memorabilia.

Originally released on October 3rd, 2000, Warning marked a shift in Green Day's sound, incorporating folk elements into their punk rock style. The album, featuring hits like "Warning," "Waiting," and "Minority,"has sold over three million copies worldwide and garnered nearly one billion streams.

The reissue also includes the demo version of "Castaway," which has been made available for streaming ahead of the album's release. Fans can pre-order or pre-save the anniversary edition now.