Hamas Agrees To Release All Israeli Hostages, With Conditions: Report

Hamas has agreed to release all Israeli hostages, both alive and deceased, contingent upon meeting specific "field conditions for the exchange," according to a statement released on Friday (October 3). The group expressed its willingness to negotiate through mediators on President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East. The plan, unveiled earlier this week at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlines a pathway for peace in the region.

Hamas stated its readiness to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents, based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic nations. However, the group's response did not address the critical demand for disarmament, a key component of Trump's proposal, which calls for the demilitarization of Gaza under independent supervision.

The Trump administration has set a deadline for Hamas to accept the proposal by 6 p.m. on Sunday, warning of severe consequences if the agreement is not reached. "If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The peace plan proposes an immediate end to fighting, with the release of all hostages within 72 hours, and outlines a potential pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood. However, the plan's demand that Hamas relinquish any role in governing Gaza remains a point of contention.

International leaders, including those from Europe and the Middle East, have shown cautious optimism towards the proposal. The Palestinian Authority praised Trump's efforts, while Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to Palestinian statehood.

The situation remains tense as the deadline approaches, with ongoing discussions involving regional mediators from Qatar and Egypt.