How You Can Cruise To The Caribbean With Maxwell
By Taylor Fields
October 3, 2025
Maxwell is getting ready to sail to the Caribbean on his Urban Hang Suite Cruise next year, and one of his biggest fans could be joining him and the boat's incredible lineup of artists on the Norwegian Joy.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly down to Miami where they will stay overnight, before boarding the cruise. While on the boat, they will enjoy a deluxe cabin aboard the Norwegian Joy for the trip to the Bahamas and Dominican Republic. They will also receive tickets to exclusive shows and onboard activities, basic food and beverages included (alcohol not included, and a champagne toast with Maxwell himself!
Don't miss out on your chance to experience this special experience and head over to iHeartRadio.
Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite Cruise sets sail from Miami from February 7-12, and will feature additional performers including The Isley Brothers, KEM, Lucky Daye, Kelly Price, PJ Morton, Moon Child, Elle Varner, Tweet, and Joyelle Nicole Johnson. After leaving Miami, the boat will make stops in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Amber Cove, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, before returning to Miami.
Aside from catching live performances, there is a ton to do aboard the Norwegian Joy as the ship has a casino, go-kart speedway, mini golf, a photography studio, aqua park, spa and salon, video arcade and so much more.