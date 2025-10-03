How You Can Cruise To The Caribbean With Maxwell

Maxwell is getting ready to sail to the Caribbean on his Urban Hang Suite Cruise next year, and one of his biggest fans could be joining him and the boat's incredible lineup of artists on the Norwegian Joy.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly down to Miami where they will stay overnight, before boarding the cruise. While on the boat, they will enjoy a deluxe cabin aboard the Norwegian Joy for the trip to the Bahamas and Dominican Republic. They will also receive tickets to exclusive shows and onboard activities, basic food and beverages included (alcohol not included, and a champagne toast with Maxwell himself!

Don't miss out on your chance to experience this special experience and head over to iHeartRadio.