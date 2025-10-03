JT Responds To Cardi B In Spicy Diss Track: 'Ugly Ass Selena'

JT dropped her response shortly after she got into a viral spat with Cardi B's sister Hennessy. The Miami native went off on Bardi's sibling after she posted a few photos of her without makeup. Of course, JT also had some words to say about the Bronx rapper after she dissed her on "Magnet" off her new album Am I The Drama?



“I've been laughing at your sister all week, b***h. But the real laugh is starting Friday," JT said. “So call Ms. Rachel, call Pardison Fontaine because she's gonna need it. The b***h is gonna need Ms. Rachel when I'm done with her.”



Cardi B eventually heard about JT's diss track and responded accordingly on X. She didn't pay too much attention to the track itself and used the moment to promote "Magnet." She even asked her followers if she should drop a music video for the track. However, after a hater claimed she needed Pardison Fontaine to write her raps, Cardi claimed that JT is the one who really wanted to use Pardi and provided a receipt to back it up.



"The same Pardi she wanted to write for her???… But she had to settle for current writer KT," Cardi wrote.