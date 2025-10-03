Lady Gaga Shares Hopes Of Becoming A Mom: 'Next Starring Role'

Lady Gaga is ready for her next "starring role" — motherhood.

The "Abracadabra" singer sat down for a new interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she opened up about her hopes of becoming a mom and starting a family in the near future, per People.

"I would like to do many things," she said. "All of these things are open. But, what I really want is to be a mom. That's my next starring role, I hope."

Gaga, who is engaged to Michael Polansky, has shared her dreams of motherhood in the past, telling Access Hollywood earlier this year that being a mom is "the greatest vision I have." She even made sure Polansky was on the same page very early on in their relationship. In fact, she immediately asked if was interested in marriage and kids on their first date.

Last month, Gaga dedicated her Artist of the Year win at the MTV Video Music Awards to her fiancé and went on to share a heartfelt post praising the love of her life for his support both personally and professionally through their collaboration on her album Mayhem.

"Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you -- talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined," she said. "I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy 🖤 it fills my heart with happiness how much you love them because we get to love them every day together -- you care as much as I do about people feeling seen in the world."

She added, "I love you endlessly. Having your creative partnership in our art, business and in love -- is a love I've never known."