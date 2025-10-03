President Trump Sets Sunday Deadline For Hamas To Accept Ceasefire Deal

President Donald Trump has issued a firm ultimatum to Hamas, demanding that the group agree to his Gaza peace plan by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday (October 5). If Hamas does not comply, Trump warned that "all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out." The announcement follows the unveiling of a 20-point plan on Monday (September 29) at the White House, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The plan, which aims to end the ongoing conflict, includes the release of hostages and a redevelopment strategy for Gaza. It also calls for the decommissioning of Hamas' weapons and excludes the group from future governance in Gaza. In exchange, Israel would release 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees, while Hamas would free 48 hostages. An International Stabilization Force, led by Arab partners, would oversee security as Israel gradually withdraws.

Hamas has yet to provide a definitive response, and discussions with mediators from Qatar and Egypt are ongoing. However, there is internal disagreement within Hamas, as some leaders are hesitant to accept the plan's terms, particularly the release of hostages within 72 hours.

Despite widespread international support, including from European and Middle Eastern leaders, the plan faces resistance. Netanyahu has reiterated his opposition to a Palestinian state, complicating the proposal's implementation. Trump's deadline emphasizes the urgency of the situation, with potential consequences for Hamas if they fail to agree.