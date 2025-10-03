Prince William Shares 'Great News' About Wife Kate Middleton's Health

Prince William recently shared a positive update on Kate Middleton's health following her cancer journey.

During an appearance on the Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales confirmed the "great news" that his wife is currently in remission and that his father King Charles III's own cancer battle is also trending positive, E! News reports. The Princess of Wales, who underwent chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer, announced her remission nine months ago.

"Things are good. Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news," he told Levy on the Thursday (October 2) episode.

William also discussed how their family, including their children George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, coped with Kate's diagnosis. He emphasized the importance of maintaining an open dialogue within the family to support each other through challenging times.

"Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these things, the children are constantly learning and adapting," William explained. "We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need and we're a very open family, so we talk about the things that bother us, the things that trouble us. But you never quite know the knock-on effects it can have."

The past year has been particularly difficult for the royal family, as both Kate and the king faced cancer diagnoses. William reflected on the experience, describing 2024 as "the hardest year" of his life. He noted that such challenges have taught them resilience and the importance of staying positive.

Kate has gradually returned to her royal duties, attending events like Trooping the Colour and a state banquet, per Page Six. However, she is still finding the right balance between her responsibilities and her health.