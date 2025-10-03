Coi Leray gave birth to her first child with ex-boyfriend Trippie Redd earlier this year. She originally announced her pregnancy with Trippie in a stunning post, but later removed him after they broke up due to alleged infidelity. She revealed her daughter in a touching Instagram Story several months after announcing Miyoco's gender in photos from her maternity shoot.



"Act Like You Know" is the latest single to come from Coi Leray this year. It arrived a few weeks after the new mom shared her song "Pink Money" featuring G-Herbo and Bktharula. Both tracks are expected to appear on Coi's upcoming album Pink Sweatsuits. The project will follow her recent EPs What Happened To Forever?, which dropped in February, and Lemon Cars.



Coi Leray's new single appears at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The weekly round-up of fresh hits also includes new songs by Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, Jeezy and more. Press play up top and scroll below for more fresh hits.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE