Rap Rising: Coi Leray & Shoreline Mafia Team Up On New Banger

By Tony M. Centeno

October 3, 2025

Coi Leray & Shoreline Mafia
Photo: Amy Lee

Coi Leray and Shoreline Mafia have joined forces for a brand-new hit that's got their fans going wild.

The New Jersey native teamed up with the California-based rap group for her new single "Act Like You Know." The song has Coi, OhGeesy, and Fenix Flexin flowing effortlessly over a sample of Busta Rhymes and Kelis' 2001 hit "What It Is." The trio brought their raps to life in the official music video for the song, which dropped on Friday, October 3. Coi Leray opens the visuals by strutting her stuff while she holds her infant daughter, Miyoco, in her arms.

Coi Leray gave birth to her first child with ex-boyfriend Trippie Redd earlier this year. She originally announced her pregnancy with Trippie in a stunning post, but later removed him after they broke up due to alleged infidelity. She revealed her daughter in a touching Instagram Story several months after announcing Miyoco's gender in photos from her maternity shoot.

"Act Like You Know" is the latest single to come from Coi Leray this year. It arrived a few weeks after the new mom shared her song "Pink Money" featuring G-Herbo and Bktharula. Both tracks are expected to appear on Coi's upcoming album Pink Sweatsuits. The project will follow her recent EPs What Happened To Forever?, which dropped in February, and Lemon Cars.

Coi Leray's new single appears at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The weekly round-up of fresh hits also includes new songs by Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, Jeezy and more. Press play up top and scroll below for more fresh hits.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Coi Leray featuring Shoreline Mafia, "Act Like You Know"

Jeezy & DJ Drama, Still Snowin' (Album)

Byron Tiller, Solace & The Vices (Album)

Solace & The Vices
Photo: RCA Records

Dame D.O.L.L.A, Y.A.G.I. (Album)

Dame Dolla
Photo: Front Page Music

Elcamino, MINO (Album)

Young Thug, UY SCUTI Supernova Edition (Album)

UY SCUTI
Photo: 300 Entertainment/YSL/Atlantic

ADÉ, philip (Album)

philip
Photo: Seenic Route Creative

Mick Jenkins & Emil, A MURDER OF CROWS (Album)

A Murder of Crows
Photo: Mick Jenkins/STEM

Rich Homie Quan, Legacy Of Hits (Album)

Legacy of Hits
Photo: Think Its A Game Records

Luhh Dyl, Hear My Cry (Album)

Luhh Dyl
Photo: 300 Entertainment

03 Greedo, Another Night Out (EP)

Another Night Out
Photo: Alamo Records

Mellow Rackz, Nothing To Something (EP)

Nothing To Something
Photo: 13 Degrees Media/Hitmaker Distro

Hit-Boy & The Alchemist, "Business Merger"

Murda Beatz featuring Babyface Ray & Big Sean, "Hood Politics"

DDG & PlaqueBoyMax, "no dreads"

Dave East featuring Stove God Cooks, "Bottega Trunks" Prod. by Nicholas Craven

Gucci Mane, "Only Time"

Icewear Vezzo, "You Ain't Never"

Trippie Redd, "Sketchy"

Cam'ron, "Petty (Whistle)"

Taylor Bennett, "Big Kid Now"

Rass Kass featuring Smif-N-Wessun, "42"

Hurricane Wisdom, "OT"

Bun B & Cory Mo featuring Young Dro, Killa Kyleon & Jori, “Can’t Stop My Hustle”

Fetty P Franklin, "Kitchen Therapy"

Coi Leray
