Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Launches Scholarship For Music Students

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith has launched a new scholarship at the University of Minnesota's School of Music.

The Curtis & Joan Smith Scholarship is the first from the Chad Smith Foundation. It focuses on students entering the School of Music who have participated in Minnesota's nonprofit community music programs, with special consideration for those from underserved communities.

Born in Minnesota, Smith aims to honor his parents, Curtis and Joan Smith, who are both alumni of the university. Smith credits his parents' support and their education at the University of Minnesota for instilling a lifelong love of learning and the arts.

"The University of Minnesota gave my parents the foundation to build a life and support our family, which allowed me to pursue my musical dream," Smith said in a statement on his foundation’s website. "To launch our foundation's first-ever scholarship at my parents' alma mater is a huge honor. By connecting the dots between the incredible work of community music schools across Minnesota and the world-class programs at the U, we can create real opportunities for the next generation."

According to the University of Minnesota, the scholarship aims to bridge the gap in musical access and opportunity for underserved youth.

The scholarship launch coincides with the University of Minnesota's Homecoming game against Purdue on October 11, where Smith will perform with the marching band. A luncheon featuring Smith will also be held to support the scholarship.

To learn more about the Chad Smith Foundation and the Curtis & Joan Smith Scholarship, click HERE.