Rhythm & Bliss: Bryson Tiller Returns With Star-Studded New Album

By Tony M. Centeno

October 3, 2025

Bryson Tiller has already left a lasting impression on fans with his new double-album just 24 hours after he dropped it.

On Thursday, October 2, the esteemed R&B singer released his latest LP Solace & The Vices via RCA Records. The first half of the album, known as "Solace," features 12 soothing R&B bangers full of Tiller's most relatable lyrics to date, beginning with "Strife" and the quasi-drill-inspired banger "No Contest." It continues with other smooth hits like "I Need Her," produced by Charlie Heat, and the Boi-1da-produced "Autumn Drive." Bryson speeds things up a bit on the second half of the album a.k.a "The Vices."

Bryson Tiller takes a different direction on Volume 2 of the album. He adds more flavor to the project by teaming up with heavy hitters like Rick Ross, Plies, T-Pain, BossMan Dlow, BabyDrill, Luh Tyler, and Bun B. The conceptual album arrived on the 10th anniversary of his debut LP, T R A P S O U L. Pen Griffey even references the accolade on his song "Finished" produced by Teddy Walton.

You can find music from Bryson Tiller's new album on iHeartRadio's Rhythm & Bliss playlist. The weekly round-up of the latest R&B hits also features new music by Kali Uchis, Leon Thomas, Mariah Carey and more. Press play up top and scroll below for more fresh tunes.

Bryson Tiller, Solace & The Vices (Album)

Solace & The Vices
Photo: RCA Records

Bee-B, Villain Origin Story (Album)

Villain Origin Story
Photo: VRSE1 Entertainment/Create Music Group

Trevor Jackson, I Love You (EP)

I Love You
Photo: UnitedMasters

Tiara Thomas featuring H.E.R., "Move"

Leon Thomas, "Just As You Are"

Honey Dijon featuring Chloe, "The Nightlife"

Kali Uchis featuring Mariah The Scientist, "Pretty Promises,"

Blxst, "Aye Girl"

Karri featuring Kehlani, "Go"

Kent Jamz, "Mi Sombra"

Rayven Justice featuring Jim Jones, "Gutta Baby"

Lourdiz, "To Luv Ya"

Elmiene featuring Muni Long, "Useless (Without You) (Remix)"

