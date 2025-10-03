Bryson Tiller has already left a lasting impression on fans with his new double-album just 24 hours after he dropped it.



On Thursday, October 2, the esteemed R&B singer released his latest LP Solace & The Vices via RCA Records. The first half of the album, known as "Solace," features 12 soothing R&B bangers full of Tiller's most relatable lyrics to date, beginning with "Strife" and the quasi-drill-inspired banger "No Contest." It continues with other smooth hits like "I Need Her," produced by Charlie Heat, and the Boi-1da-produced "Autumn Drive." Bryson speeds things up a bit on the second half of the album a.k.a "The Vices."

