Super Bowl Champion Arthur Jones Dead At 39
By Jason Hall
October 3, 2025
Former NFL defensive tackle Arthur Jones, the older brother of UFC legend Jon 'Bones' Jones and former All-Pro defensive end Chandler Jones, has died at the age of 39, his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, announced in a news release shared on their official website.
Jones played for the Ravens during his first four NFL seasons, which included winning Super Bowl XLVII, before stints with the Indianapolis Colts (2014-2016) and now-Washington Commanders.
"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing," said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. "Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends."
Jones finished his NFL career with 173 tackles, 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 31 starts and 64 total appearances. The former Syracuse University standout was a two-time First-team All-Big East (2009, 2009) and a Second-team All-Big East in 2007.
Jones' younger brother, Jon, is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time, having won both the UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Championships, becoming the eighth fighter in the promotion's history to hold titles in two different weight classes and the fourth to defend titles in two different weight divisions. Chandler, the youngest brother of the three, spent his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, which included winning Super Bowl XLIX and was a two-time First-team All-Pro (2017, 2019) and four-time Pro Bowler (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021), having also played for the Arizona Cardinals (2016-2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022-2023).
The Jones brothers also had an oldest sister, Carmen, who died from a brain tumor just prior to her 18th birthday in 2000.