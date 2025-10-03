Super Bowl Champion Arthur Jones Dead At 39

Former NFL defensive tackle Arthur Jones, the older brother of UFC legend Jon 'Bones' Jones and former All-Pro defensive end Chandler Jones, has died at the age of 39, his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, announced in a news release shared on their official website.

Jones played for the Ravens during his first four NFL seasons, which included winning Super Bowl XLVII, before stints with the Indianapolis Colts (2014-2016) and now-Washington Commanders.

"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing," said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. "Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends."