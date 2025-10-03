Suspect Captured 4 Months After 2 Teens Found Dead In National Forest

A suspect was captured more than four months after two teens were found dead in a remote section of an Arizona national forest.

Thomas Brown, 31, was arrested in relation to the homicide investigation into the deaths of Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17, at Tonto National Forest and his charges will be announced publicly, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed on its social media accounts Thursday (October 2).

"Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Detectives have apprehended 31-year-old Thomas Brown in connection to the Mount Ord homicide investigation that occurred on May 27, 2025," the department wrote on its Facebook account. "Sheriff Jerry Sheridan will be holding a press conference tomorrow, scheduled for 10:00 AM October 3rd at MCSO Headquarters."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office also shared a video of Brown being booked into jail and placed in a cell on its YouTube account, which concluded with his mugshot.