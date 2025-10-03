Taylor Swift Details ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Collab With Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are a match made in musical heaven.

On Friday (October 3), the "Fate of Ophelia" singer appeared on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show where she spoke about her collaboration with Carpenter on her new album The Life of a Showgirl, also out Friday. Swift teamed up with the "Espresso" singer for the title track and, according to the musician, there was no better partner to bring on for the meaningful song.

"['The Life of a Showgirl' is] a story about meeting one of your idols and telling them you want to do this too, you want to follow in their footsteps," she said. "And I think a lot of people in the entertainment industry have had this happen that your idol warns you not to do it, not to follow in their footsteps because of how hard this industry is."

However, Swift thinks the Man's Best Friend singer, who she brought out as one of her openers during the Eras Tour, is meant to do just that.