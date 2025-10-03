Taylor Swift Details ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Collab With Sabrina Carpenter
By Sarah Tate
October 3, 2025
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are a match made in musical heaven.
On Friday (October 3), the "Fate of Ophelia" singer appeared on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show where she spoke about her collaboration with Carpenter on her new album The Life of a Showgirl, also out Friday. Swift teamed up with the "Espresso" singer for the title track and, according to the musician, there was no better partner to bring on for the meaningful song.
"['The Life of a Showgirl' is] a story about meeting one of your idols and telling them you want to do this too, you want to follow in their footsteps," she said. "And I think a lot of people in the entertainment industry have had this happen that your idol warns you not to do it, not to follow in their footsteps because of how hard this industry is."
However, Swift thinks the Man's Best Friend singer, who she brought out as one of her openers during the Eras Tour, is meant to do just that.
"And [the song] is about taking that advice and completely disregarding it and doing it anyway, and I wanted Sabrina to be the person who did the duet with me on it because I just think she's just so smart and cut out for this job," she said. "I think she's just so brilliant and tough, in a way. She's very sensitive in terms of being an artist, but she can handle herself. So I thought she would be kind of a great person to collaborate with on that song in particular."
Elsewhere in the interview, Swift shared her thoughts on fans' propensity for finding easter eggs in her music and even revealed the "real" hidden symbol that "took a while" for them to figure out.
