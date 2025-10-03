Taylor Swift Reveals The 'Real' Easter Egg Fans ‘Took A While’ To Discover

"There are definitely some theories that are based in absolutely nothing close to reality [but] there are some that are so fun when they figure it out," she said. "Just yesterday, somebody figured out that if you line up the titles of all the tracks of this album in order, and you line them up in the center of the frame, the shape of the track list makes the same shape of the Eras Tour stage. So, that was a real one, that was one that it took a while for them to discover and then finally they figured it out and it was really fun."

Swift also debunked other fan theories, such as the idea that her obsession with baking sourdough bread, which she spoke about while appearing on her fiancé Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast in August, was hinting at the new album.

"I bake, I love baking — it's completely aside from my music," she said, laughing. "It's just a hobby I'm obsessed with."

Despite some of the wild theories, Swift knows that it all comes from a place of love and appreciation for her art.

"It's been really funny to have people care that much 'cause, ultimately, easter eggs are always leading towards more art. They're leading towards lyrics or art that's coming in the future," she said. "I wouldn't be able to do that if the fans didn't care so much about the music itself, which I'm very honored by."

