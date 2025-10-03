Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Details About Travis Kelce Proposal: 'Crushed It'

Long live Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story.

The "Fate of Ophelia" singer stopped by The Graham Norton Show on Friday (October 3) to promote her new album The Life of a Showgirl, also out Friday, and shared some sweet new details about the moment the Kansas City Chiefs tight end knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring to propose, per People.

Swift even seemingly confirmed fan theories that Kelce popped the question after she made her debut on his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. Following their engagement announcement, Swifties began speculating that her beau had a team setting up for the proposal while he and his now-fiancée were busy filming her record-breaking podcast appearance, and it turns out that's exactly what happened.

"He really crushed it when it came to surprising me," she said. "We had actually filmed a podcast episode [...] for about three or four hours... and meanwhile behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this."

The "Life of a Showgirl" musician added that her fiancé "went all out" for the "10 out of 10" proposal, even "strategically" planning a way to hide a photographer to capture the special moment he got down on one knee.

"And one of the things that he put in there, very strategically, was a wall of hedges that weren't there before," she said. "And inside the hedges was my tour photographer hiding in bushes that had not previously been there."

The power couple announced their engagement after two years of dating on August 26, revealing in a joint post on Instagram that "your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married" and sharing several romantic photos of the garden proposal as well as pics of her stunning diamond engagement ring.