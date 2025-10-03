The Smashing Pumpkins Reveal 30th Anniversary Edition Of 'Mellon Collie'
By iHeartRadio, iHeartRadio
October 3, 2025
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a special 30th anniversary edition of their iconic double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The expanded edition will be available as a 6-LP super deluxe set on November 21. Both editions will feature the original tracklist along with 80 minutes of previously unreleased recordings from the band's 1996 tour.
The 6-LP deluxe set will also include classic singles like "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "1979," "Zero," and "Tonight, Tonight," a hardbound book with new liner notes by frontman Billy Corgan, a custom Tarot card set, seven lithographs, and a velvet-wrapped rigid slipcase with cloth carrying bag.
Fans can pre-order the anniversary editions HERE.
In addition to the album release, Corgan will celebrate the anniversary with a series of concerts titled "A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness" at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. "A Night Of Mellon Collie And Infinite Sadness" will see the venue’s acclaimed house orchestra and chorus join Corgan "for an immersive original sonic and visual experience that blurs the boundaries of opera, rock, and performance art."
"It is thrilling to collaborate with Lyric head John Mangum, my musical partner James Lowe, and all of the artists at Lyric in reimagining this very special and historic album, and to discover how Lyric’s full operatic treatment is helping me experience my own compositions in powerful new ways," Corgan said in a statement. "Opera and rock both tell stories of heightened emotions, and I am excited for both fans of my music and traditional opera fans to hear some truly inspired work; for the balance here is to honor both traditions in a magisterial way."
"A Night Of Mellon Collie And Infinite Sadness" will run November 21-30.
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio