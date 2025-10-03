The Smashing Pumpkins Reveal 30th Anniversary Edition Of 'Mellon Collie'

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a special 30th anniversary edition of their iconic double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The expanded edition will be available as a 6-LP super deluxe set on November 21. Both editions will feature the original tracklist along with 80 minutes of previously unreleased recordings from the band's 1996 tour.

The 6-LP deluxe set will also include classic singles like "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "1979," "Zero," and "Tonight, Tonight," a hardbound book with new liner notes by frontman Billy Corgan, a custom Tarot card set, seven lithographs, and a velvet-wrapped rigid slipcase with cloth carrying bag.

Fans can pre-order the anniversary editions HERE.