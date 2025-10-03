Trump Considering 'Dividend To The People Of America'

President Donald Trump said he's considering giving a $2,000 "dividend to the people of America" from the money collected by the federal government through his tariff agenda.

“We’re thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000 — it would be great,” Trump said during an interview with One America News Network's Daniel Baldwin on Thursday (October 2).

The United States government has reportedly collected an estimated $214.9 billion in tariff revenue during the current fiscal year, which included $31.3 billion in September and $73 billion in August, according to FOX Business.

“They’re just starting to kick in, but ultimately, your tariffs are going to be over a trillion dollars a year," Trump said during his One America News interview on Thursday.

“Number one, we’re paying down debt, because people have allowed the debt to go crazy," he added.

Trump argued that the current $37 trillion national debt was actually "very little, relatively speaking" as the government continues to take in sums of money through tariffs on international trading partners.

“With that being said, we’ll pay back debt, but we also might make a distribution to the people,” he said.

The $2,000 dividend payments would require approval from Congress. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case that will determine whether the president has the power to impose global sweeping tariffs next month.