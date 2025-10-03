US Forces Destroyed Another Alleged Drug Boat Off The Coast Of Venezuela

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Friday (October 3) that the United States conducted a military strike on an alleged drug boat near the Venezuelan coast. The strike, ordered by President Donald Trump, resulted in the deaths of four individuals aboard the vessel. Hegseth stated that the operation took place in international waters and emphasized that no U.S. forces were harmed.

The vessel was reportedly transporting a significant amount of narcotics intended for the United States. Hegseth described the individuals on board as "narco-terrorists" and claimed the boat was operating on a known drug trafficking route. This strike marks the fourth such operation by the U.S. military in the Caribbean since September, targeting boats affiliated with drug cartels recently designated as terrorist organizations by the U.S. government.

Hegseth, in his social media post, asserted that these military actions will persist until threats to the American people cease.

" These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!" he wrote.