Woman Receives Amazon Delivery Box Filled With 250 Blank Ballots

A woman in Newburgh, Maine, was shocked to find 250 blank state election ballots in her Amazon delivery this week. She had ordered coffee, rice, and paper plates, but instead received a package containing hundreds of ballots for the upcoming elections. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported the incident to the Newburgh town clerk through law enforcement.

Amazon stated that the package appeared to have been tampered with outside of their fulfillment and delivery network. The incident has raised concerns about election security, especially as Maine voters prepare for a referendum on absentee voting restrictions. Shenna Bellows, Maine's Secretary of State, initiated an investigation through her office's law enforcement division. She emphasized the importance of safe and secure elections and assured that those responsible will be held accountable.

The state's House Republican Leader, Billy Bob Faulkingham, called for federal investigations by the U.S. Attorney General and FBI. He expressed alarm over the breach, highlighting the need for voter ID standards.

As Maine boasts one of the highest voter participation rates in the U.S., the discovery of ballots in a private delivery has sparked a debate on the security of the election process. The campaign group Voter ID for ME described the incident as a significant breach, urging for immediate action to restore confidence in the electoral system.