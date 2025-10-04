ICE Agents Shoot Armed Woman After Being 'Boxed In By 10 Cars' In Chicago

Federal agents shot an armed woman on Chicago's South Side after their patrol was reportedly "rammed by ten cars" on Saturday (October 4). According to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, the incident occurred near 39th and Kedzie when agents were conducting a patrol. The woman, identified as one of the drivers involved, was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, prompting officers to open fire.

The statement also mentioned that the woman was part of an internal threat bulletin after allegedly doxxing law enforcement officials online. The operation was part of a larger federal effort targeting individuals connected to the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua. Earlier in the week, federal agents, including nearly 300 personnel from the FBI and U.S. Border Patrol, conducted a raid targeting six high-priority suspects linked to the gang. More than ten people were arrested during this operation and transferred to the ICE center in Broadview for processing.

The raid involved agents surrounding an apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood, with snipers deployed on the roof. The Chicago Police Department did not participate in the operation. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has expressed concerns over the federal government's actions, accusing them of bypassing local authorities and warning against further militarization of the city.