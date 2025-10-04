Israel Strikes Gaza Despite Trump's Demand To End Bombings

Israeli airstrikes hit the Gaza Strip on Saturday (October 4), just hours after President Donald Trump urged a halt to the bombing, asserting that Hamas was ready for peace. According to Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Hospital, 54 bodies have been brought to hospitals across Gaza since Saturday morning, including 45 in Gaza City. Some were killed in ongoing strikes, while others were shot as they tried to return to their homes or waited for aid.

President Trump announced a ceasefire proposal, which includes Hamas releasing hostages and disarming, while Israel halts its offensive and allows humanitarian aid. Although Hamas has accepted parts of the plan, it refuses foreign administration of Gaza and the entry of foreign forces.

Despite President Trump's call for peace, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would not fully withdraw from Gaza. He expressed hope for the release of all hostages in the coming days, coinciding with the Jewish festival of Sukkot, which begins on Monday (October 6). Netanyahu emphasized that military and diplomatic pressure led Hamas to agree to release the hostages.

Israel's army announced preparations for the first phase of President Trump's plan, which includes the release of hostages and withdrawal from parts of Gaza. Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel are set to occur in Cairo, with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner attending.