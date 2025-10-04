Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Friday's $520 Million Jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot will rollover on Tuesday (October 7) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $520 million ($240.1 million cash value) Friday (October 4) night.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $547 million ($251.7 million cash value) for Tuesday night's drawing.

Results from Friday's Mega Millions game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 18-19-38-54-57

GOLD BALL: 19

The Mega Millions jackpot reset after a single ticket sold in Virginia matched all six numbers during the estimated $348 million Mega Millions drawing on June 27, according to MegaMillions.com. The Mega Millions jackpot previously reset after a single ticket sold in Ohio matched all six numbers during the estimated $112 million Mega Millions drawing on April 18.

A player in New Jersey won the $1.13 billion drawing on March 26, 2024, which was the fifth largest in the game's history and the eighth largest in U.S. history. The jackpot reset four times in January 2023, which included one player in Maine winning the estimated $1.35 billion drawing on January 14, one player in New York winning the following $20 million drawing on January 17, one player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 24 and another player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 31.

The January 14, 2023 Mega Millions drawing was the second-highest in the game's history and offered the fourth-largest jackpot in the U.S. lottery history. Mega Millions tickets rose from $2 to $5 prior to the April 8 drawing and officials said the increased revenue will improve a player's odds of winning the jackpot from 1 in 303 million to 1 in 290 million, which will lead to more sales.

“People really want big jackpots,” said Joshua Johnston, the Washington state lottery director for the Mega Millions game, via the New York Post. “We expect to see a sales lift on this.”

Higher ticket prices allow the jackpot to start at $50 million, rather than the $20 million, once it resets. Lottery players have a 1 in 23 chance to win any prize, an improvement from the 1 in 24 odds prior to the price change, officials confirmed to the New York Post.

Mega Millions has only previously changed its price one time since its launch in 2002.