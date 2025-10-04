President Trump Says Israel Has Agreed To 'Initial Withdrawal Line' In Gaza

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (October 4) that Israel has agreed to an "initial withdrawal line" in Gaza, a move that could lead to a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages and prisoners. The agreement, shared with Hamas, requires confirmation from the group to trigger these actions.

President Trump stated that once Hamas confirms the agreement, the ceasefire will be "immediately effective," and the exchange process will commence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism about the potential release of hostages within days, emphasizing the importance of this agreement during the Sukkot holiday.

Despite the announcement, CNN reports that Hamas has not yet accepted the proposal unconditionally. The proposed map for the withdrawal indicates significant Israeli control within Gaza, which may face resistance from Hamas.

As reported by Reuters, the plan involves multiple phases, including the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza, which could be achieved through diplomatic or military means.

The situation remains tense as both sides navigate the complexities of the agreement, with international attention focused on the potential for peace in the region.