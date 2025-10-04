Two Girls Die While 'Surfing' On Top Of Subway Train

Two teenage girls died early Saturday (October 4) morning while subway surfing on a J train in Brooklyn, New York City. Police found the girls unconscious on top of the train at the Marcy Avenue station shortly after it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge from Manhattan. They were pronounced dead at the scene, and their identities have not yet been released.

Subway surfing, a dangerous trend where individuals ride on top of moving trains, has become increasingly popular among some New York City youth, often fueled by social media videos. Demetrius Crichlow, president of New York City Transit, expressed his sorrow over the incident, stating, "It's heartbreaking that two young girls are gone because they somehow thought riding outside a subway train was an acceptable game." He urged parents, teachers, and friends to communicate the dangers of subway surfing to their loved ones.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has been tracking subway surfing incidents since 2022. This year alone, at least three other people have died from the activity. In response, the NYPD has deployed drones to monitor subway lines, and the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) has collaborated with social media companies like TikTok and Instagram to remove videos of subway surfing. Over 1,800 videos have been taken down as of June 2025.

Despite these efforts, the trend persists, with six deaths reported in 2024 and five in 2023. In 2023, New York City launched a public information campaign called "Subway Surfing Kills — Ride Inside, Stay Alive" to deter the behavior. The city has also filed lawsuits against social media companies, citing harm to youth mental health and subway surfing as examples.

The investigation into the incident, including any related social media activity, is ongoing.