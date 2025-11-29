Airbus Working To Fix Glitch Caused By Solar Flares On Recalled A320 Jets

Airbus is working tirelessly to resolve a software glitch affecting thousands of A320 jets worldwide. The issue, linked to intense solar radiation, caused a sudden altitude drop in a JetBlue plane last month. As a result, airlines have faced significant disruptions, with many flights canceled or delayed over the weekend.

According to The Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency have mandated immediate software updates to address the problem. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury apologized for the inconvenience, noting the "significant logistical challenges and delays" caused by the fix. He assured customers that Airbus teams are "working around the clock" to implement the updates swiftly.

The directive affects over 6,000 A320-series aircraft, impacting airlines globally. In Japan, All Nippon Airways canceled 95 flights, affecting around 13,200 passengers, while CNBC reported that American Airlines has updated all 209 affected planes. Other airlines, including United, Delta, and Jetstar Airways, have also been working to complete the necessary updates.

In Europe, the impact has been less severe, with France's Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot stating that the situation has stabilized. British Airways and Lufthansa reported minimal disruptions, while Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) confirmed normal operations after overnight updates.

The glitch comes during a busy travel period, coinciding with the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Despite the challenges, airlines are optimistic about resuming normal operations soon. Airbus, headquartered in France, remains committed to ensuring the safety and reliability of its aircraft.