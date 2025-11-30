4 Killed, 10 Injured In Shooting At Children's Birthday Party

Four people were killed and 10 others were hospitalized in connection with a shooting at a children's birthday party in Stockton, California, Saturday (November 29) night, authorities confirmed via NBC News.

Gunfire was reported at a banquet hall just prior to 6:00 p.m. local time, according to San Joaquin County Sheriff's spokesperson Heather Brent, who characterized the event taking place at the time as a family celebration, which Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee specified was a children's birthday party in a statement shared on his Facebook account.

"As Vice Mayor of Stockton — and as someone who grew up in this community — I am devastated and angry to learn about the mass shooting at a child’s birthday party," Lee wrote. "A birthday party should never be a place where families fear for their lives."