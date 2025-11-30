Conference Championship Weekend AP Top 25 College Football Poll Revealed

The Associated Press Top 25 rankings for Conference Championship Weekend were released on Sunday (November 30) following the conclusion of the 2025 college football regular season on Saturday (November 29).

Three Big Ten teams were included in the top 4 with undefeated defending national champion Ohio State holding the No. 1 spot through the entire 2025 season ahead of its Big Ten Championship Game matchup against undefeated No. 2 Indiana on Saturday (December 6). No. 4 Oregon will be idle ahead of College Football Playoff Selection Sunday (December 7).

Five SEC teams made the top 10 with No. 3 Georgia set to host No. 10 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, a rematch of the Bulldogs' lone regular season loss in September. No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 8 Oklahoma all rank ahead of Alabama, but the Tide will play in the SEC Championship Game after winning tiebreaker scenarios.

The full Associated Press Top 25 rankings for Conference Championship Weekend are included below: