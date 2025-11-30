Lane Kiffin Officially Confirms Decision On Coaching Future

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin confirmed that he's leaving the program and accepting the same position at LSU in a statement shared on his social media accounts Sunday (November 30).

Kiffin confirmed that he attempted to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff but will be prohibited from doing so.

"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU," Kiffin said. "I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern. My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.

"While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."