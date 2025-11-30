Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $715 Million Jackpot?

Monday's (December 1) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $740 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $715 million drawing Saturday (November 29) night.

Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 19-22-30-32-59

POWERBALL: 1

POWER PLAY: 2x

Two players won the $1.79 billion Powerball drawing on September 6. Tickets purchased in Missouri and Texas matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball, resetting the next drawing to $20 million ($10.2 million cash value) for September 8.

The September 6 drawing was the second largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, behind only the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on November 7, 2022. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are reported to be 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

The $1.79 billion jackpot winner was the first since one player won the $205 million Powerball drawing on May 31. The Powerball had previously reset after one player won the $167 million Powerball drawing on April 26.

One player in California matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, 2022, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Powerball has had jackpots exceeding $1 billion six times.

Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion seven times, which includes its largest offering, a $1.603 billion jackpot that was one by a player in Florida on August 8. Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.