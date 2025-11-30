Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $715 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall

November 30, 2025

Two Multi-State Lotteries Each Offer Over $400 Jackpots
Photo: Getty Images

Monday's (December 1) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $740 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $715 million drawing Saturday (November 29) night.

Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 19-22-30-32-59

POWERBALL: 1

POWER PLAY: 2x

Two players won the $1.79 billion Powerball drawing on September 6. Tickets purchased in Missouri and Texas matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball, resetting the next drawing to $20 million ($10.2 million cash value) for September 8.

The September 6 drawing was the second largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, behind only the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on November 7, 2022. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are reported to be 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

The $1.79 billion jackpot winner was the first since one player won the $205 million Powerball drawing on May 31. The Powerball had previously reset after one player won the $167 million Powerball drawing on April 26.

One player in California matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, 2022, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Powerball has had jackpots exceeding $1 billion six times.

Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion seven times, which includes its largest offering, a $1.603 billion jackpot that was one by a player in Florida on August 8. Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2025 iHeartMedia, Inc.