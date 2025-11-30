Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia's Brother Arrested Again

Javier Pavia, the brother of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, was arrested during the Commodores' win against SEC and in-state rival Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (November 29), marking the second time he was arrested at his brother's game during the 2025 college football season, Knox News reports.

Pavia, 25, was charged with public intoxication and booked into Knox County Jail before being released on his own recognizance, according to jail records reviewed by the New York Post. The suspect was accused of repeatedly blocked fans around him with a large flag, which he was told by law enforcement to remove, before becoming combative, according to a police report.

Pavia allegedly slurred his words and was unsteady on his feet during his exchange with an arresting officer.

“He was also extremely verbally combative with event staff and myself,” the arrest report states.

Javier and his older brother, Roel, 26, were previously arrested during Vanderbilt's win against Charleston Southern in August after reports of a belligerent fan annoying others and throwing food at FirstBank Stadium. Officers spotted Javier and told him to leave the stadium, but he refused, at which point he resisted arrest until being placed in a squad car.

Roel confronted the officers and pushed one while his brother was being detained. The two brothers were both charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest, while Roel faced an additional felony charge of assault of law enforcement.

The Pavias were released from custody the next morning and are set to appear in court for the August incident on January 12, according to arrest Davidson County Criminal Court online records.