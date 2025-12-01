Airbus Finds Another Issue With Its A320 Passenger Jets

Airbus has identified a new issue affecting a limited number of metal panels in its A320 passenger planes, as reported on Monday (December 1). This comes shortly after the company announced another technical problem with its aircraft. According to a spokesperson, the issue is related to a supplier quality problem, and Airbus is currently inspecting all potentially impacted aircraft. However, only some planes are expected to require further action.

The source of the metal panel issue has been identified and contained, ensuring that all newly produced panels meet the necessary requirements. The number of planes in service affected by this problem is reportedly very limited. Airbus's stock fell by 5.7% following the news, as reported by Reuters.

This recent discovery follows an earlier issue where a software fix was required for the A320 series due to concerns that intense solar storms could cause pilots to lose control. This problem led to an emergency landing of JetBlue Flight 1230 in October, injuring 15 passengers. Airbus stated that most of the affected 6,000 planes have received the necessary modifications, with fewer than 100 remaining, according to CNN.