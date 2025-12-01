Ariana Grande Shares 'Loving Reminder' About Commenting On People's Bodies

Ariana Grande wants everyone to think twice before making comments about someone else's body.

On Saturday (November 29), Grande took to her Instagram Stories to repost a video from a 2024 interview with her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo where she spoke about the body-shaming comments and negative remarks she has seen directed at her appearance, per Page Six.

"resharing this from last year," she wrote over the clip, "as a loving reminder to all."

In the interview, the "We Can't Be Friends" singer, 32, got emotional as she talked about the criticism she has received over her appearance since she was a teenager and just starting out in her career.

"I've been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it," she said. "And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons — from what you're wearing, to your body, to your face, to your everything."

Grande said the "comfortability" that some have on commenting on people's bodies is "dangerous" and it can be "hard to protect yourself from that noise," especially when you're young.

"There's a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all — commenting on other's looks, appearance, what [we] think is going on behind the scenes [or] their health," she said, adding, "It's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on."

The Eternal Sunshine musician said she feels "really lucky" to have a strong support system around her to navigate the scrutiny.

"But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like. It's been a resident in my life since I was 17. I just don't invite it in anymore," she said. "I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on. I have so much love. It's not invited, so I don't leave space for it anymore."