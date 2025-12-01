Benson Boone Delivers Out-Of-This-World Show At Kennedy Space Center

Benson Boone is giving new meaning to the title of "Rocket Man." The singer/songwriter captivated a crowd at the Kennedy Space Center's Rocket Garden during the Visa Live concert on Saturday, November 29th.

"Visa Live at the Rocket Garden," featuring Boone, was part of Visa's global music experience series, and was set against a stunning backdrop of rockets from NASA's Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs, creating a uniquely stunning atmosphere for the performance.

The concert, which was live-streamed on TikTok, allowed fans worldwide to join in the experience. Dressed in a green jumpsuit, Boone performed songs including "Someone Else," "Coffee Cake," "Man In Me," "Drunk," "Slow It Down," "Mystical Magical," "Mr. Electric Blue," "In The Stars," "Take Me Home," "American Heart," "Cry" and "Beautiful Things."

Benson Boone expressed his excitement about performing at such an iconic location, saying, "Visa and NASA have truly gone above and beyond bringing this show together. This show is going to be so insanely sick and one I'll remember forever." The event was not open to the general public, but eligible Florida residents had the chance to win tickets to attend in person.

The Rocket Garden, typically closed to the public after dark, provided an awe-inspiring setting for the concert, with towering rockets dramatically lit beneath the stars. Visa Live aims to unite fans and artists in iconic locations, creating unforgettable performances that connect global audiences through music.