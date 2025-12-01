JoJo Siwa Speaks Out After Being Rushed To Hospital For 'Excruciating Pain'
By Sarah Tate
December 1, 2025
JoJo Siwa is updating fans on her health after she was rushed to the hospital last week.
The 22-year-old star took to her TikTok to share that she is feeling better after severe stomach pain landed her a trip to the hospital hours before she was set to perform at the Mall of America on Friday (November 28). Fans first knew something was wrong when Siwa posted a photo of herself on a stretcher before the performance, per People.
"So long story short, every time that I've been dancing for the last couple of days or even just like walking like anything, my stomach would just really, really hurt," she said. "And I don't know why, but it just kind of passed, and so I was like, 'Oh, maybe it's that time of the month, maybe it's a cramp, I don't know.'"
@itsjojosiwa
Thank you for all the well wishes🤍 grateful for the Doctors and Nurses for working so fast and helping me get back on time, keep it pushing🤍♬ original sound - JoJo Siwa
The pain got "really bad" on Friday morning before the performance and her efforts to sleep it off and take a rest or even taking a bath in her hotel room were to no avail as it got "100 times worse" and she felt like she couldn't breathe.
"I was in [the bathtub] for maybe four minutes, and all of a sudden I was like, I have to get out immediately 'cause I knew I was gonna black out and I felt like I was gonna throw up," she said.
Her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, called 911 and she was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital where an ultrasound revealed that she had a cyst on an ovary that had burst and was "bleeding into my stomach."
"So that's what was causing the excruciating pain," she said, adding, "It's like brutal pain, and long story short, [it] should resolve itself [and] should stop on its own."
Siwa said she was given pain meds and "started to feel great," admitting she was even "dancing in the hospital bed." Within two hours, she was out of the hospital and back to the mall where she completed the performance as scheduled.
While she's not fully at "100%" just yet, the Dance Moms alum said she is "doing all right" and plans to keep working before having a follow-up on her condition later this week, telling fans, "We're going to keep it pushing, and if I vomit or if I have that excruciating pain burst again, I got to go immediately back in, but we should be okay."