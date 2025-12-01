JoJo Siwa Speaks Out After Being Rushed To Hospital For 'Excruciating Pain'

The pain got "really bad" on Friday morning before the performance and her efforts to sleep it off and take a rest or even taking a bath in her hotel room were to no avail as it got "100 times worse" and she felt like she couldn't breathe.

"I was in [the bathtub] for maybe four minutes, and all of a sudden I was like, I have to get out immediately 'cause I knew I was gonna black out and I felt like I was gonna throw up," she said.

Her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, called 911 and she was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital where an ultrasound revealed that she had a cyst on an ovary that had burst and was "bleeding into my stomach."

"So that's what was causing the excruciating pain," she said, adding, "It's like brutal pain, and long story short, [it] should resolve itself [and] should stop on its own."

Siwa said she was given pain meds and "started to feel great," admitting she was even "dancing in the hospital bed." Within two hours, she was out of the hospital and back to the mall where she completed the performance as scheduled.

While she's not fully at "100%" just yet, the Dance Moms alum said she is "doing all right" and plans to keep working before having a follow-up on her condition later this week, telling fans, "We're going to keep it pushing, and if I vomit or if I have that excruciating pain burst again, I got to go immediately back in, but we should be okay."