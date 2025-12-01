The verdict came down following a week-long trial in Miami. During her testimony, Megan Thee Stallion got emotional while telling jurors about the mental anguish she experienced after Tory Lanez shot her in the foot in 2020. She also detailed the anxiety she felt after Milagro Gramz shared fake information that she allegedly got from Lanez's camp. She said she battled all sorts of rumors at the time, including one that Gramz's legal team mentioned during the trial. Meg denied the rumor that she was having a romantic relationship with her former manager, Travis Farris. Farris also denied the rumor when he took the witness stand.



In her lawsuit against Cooper, Megan Thee Stallion claimed Gramz conspired with Lanez to spread false stories about her during her trial against the singer in 2022. Meg alleged that the social media blogger was paid by Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson, to post fake content about her, including a deepfake pornographic clip. Gramz denied the allegations before the trial began. Her attorney, Jeremy McLymont, told NBC News that the verdict and award was “not a complete win for either side.”