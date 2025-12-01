Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Photo Of Kids From Fun Family Outing

Kelly Clarkson is enjoying quality time with her kids this holiday season.

On Sunday (November 30), the American Idol alum, 43, shared a rare pic of her two children — 11-year-old daughter River Rose and 9-year-old son Remington "Remy" Alexander — on Instagram from a recent family outing in New York City, joining other families, friends and revelers on the ice at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, People reports.

The family, also accompanied by an unnamed friend or relative, were all smiles as they bundled up in warm coats to beat the cold and posed for a photo by the rink.

"Ice skating at 30 Rock with the family ✅" Clarkson captioned the post.

Clarkson welcomed River and Remy with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August at 48 years old following a private battle with cancer. The pair were married for seven years before The Kelly Clarkson Show host filed for divorce in 2020.

"Kelly and Brandon had their ups and downs, but at the end of the day, he was the father of her children and she is absolutely heartbroken for them," a source previously told People. "Her kids are her entire world, and she's staying strong for their sake."

In addition to River and Remy, Blackstock was also a father to daughter, Savannah, 23, and son Seth, 18, from a previous marriage.