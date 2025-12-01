Kyle MacLachlan Explains How ’SATC’ Was ‘Perfect’ For His ‘Oddball’ Career

Kyle MacLachlan may be best known for his roles in Twin Peaks, late director David Lynch's Dune and Blue Velvet so it may have come as a surprise to fans when he joined the cast of Sex and the City. However, MacLachlan saw it as the "perfect" opportunity to try something new in his career.

MacLachlan appeared as a guest on the Monday (December 1) episode of Kristin Davis' Are You A Charlotte? podcast, the first of a two-part reunion with his SATC costar and TV wife. He joined the groundbreaking series as Trey MacDougal in season three, becoming the love interest and eventual first husband to Davis' Charlotte York before they ultimately divorce and go their separate ways.

After Davis shared how excited she was when showrunner Michael Patrick King told her MacLachlan would be Trey, MacLachlan explained that the part of an athletic Upper East Side heart surgeon "stood out" to him because of how different it was compared to his previous "oddball" roles at the time.

"At that point in my career, I was like, this is perfect because I've been playing Agent Dale Cooper [in Twin Peaks] and I've been playing somewhat eccentric, sort of oddball characters, not really romantic characters," he said. "And I said this is a great opportunity to finally, you know, tap into that because I've been kind of pigeonholed."

Though he was originally only supposed to be around for a few episodes, his time on the show ended up being "extended" to a larger arc, which MacLachlan was grateful for.

"I was so happy because I was really enjoying my time and working with you, and the writing was exceptional," he said. "It was funny."

On Are You A Charlotte?, Davis shares "untold stories and all the behind the scenes" tales from the iconic series that "helped push once unacceptable conversation topics out of the shadows and altered the narrative around women and sex." Past guests include Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and many more.

Follow along with the Are You A Charlotte? podcast or catch up on past episodes at iHeart.com.