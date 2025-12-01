LSU Agrees To Surprising Incentive For Lane Kiffin's Hiring

Louisiana State University has agreed to pay newly hired head coach Lane Kiffin the bonuses he would've made at Ole Miss based on the Rebels' success in the College Football Playoff, according to the Advocate's Wilson Alexander, who cited a public records request.

"This has been updated to include a fascinating part of Lane Kiffin's deal: LSU agreed to pay his postseason bonuses even though he won't coach Ole Miss in the CFP, so he could still make up to $1 million if the Rebels win a national title without him," Alexander wrote on his X account, along with a link to his article about Kiffin's official hiring.

Kiffin's new deal with LSU will pay him $13 million annually, making him the second-highest paid coach behind only Georgia's Kirby Smart, who had a $13.28 million salary in 2025, according to a USA TODAY database. The deal was reportedly signed at some point on Saturday (November 29) prior to reports and Kiffin's own confirmation on Sunday (November 30)

Kiffin confirmed reports that he was leaving Ole Miss and accepting the same position at LSU and that he attempted to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff but will be prohibited from doing so, in a statement shared on his social media accounts.