Melania Trump Unveils Holiday Decorations At The White House

Melania Trump revealed the White House holiday decorations on Monday (December 1), embracing the theme "Home Is Where the Heart Is." This marks her first holiday season as first lady since resuming the role. The decorations celebrate the enduring American spirit and patriotism, while also nodding to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

The White House decorations, personally selected by Melania Trump, feature 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, and over 25,000 feet of ribbon. The Red Room highlights her "Fostering the Future" campaign with cranberry trees and 10,000 blue butterflies. The Green Room showcases presidential portraits made from Lego bricks, celebrating both George Washington and President Donald Trump. A painting of President Trump, depicting him raising his fist after surviving an assassination attempt, is prominently displayed in the Cross Hall.

The official White House Christmas tree, located in the Blue Room, honors Gold Star families and is adorned with ornaments representing each U.S. state and territory. The East Room's decorations pay tribute to the America 250 celebration with patriotic colors and symbols.

Public tours, paused due to the construction of a new ballroom, will resume with a revised route on Tuesday (December 2). The tours will include the State Floor but exclude the Library and other rooms on the Ground Floor. The White House expects tens of thousands of visitors for holiday tours and events.

The holiday decor reflects the White House's message of unity, emphasizing shared values and the strength of the American spirit. Melania Trump stated, "These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is."

