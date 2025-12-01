New Report Card Gives Harsh Critique Of FBI Under Kash Patel

A new report card deemed the Federal Bureau of Investigation to be a "rudderless ship" and "all f**ked up" under Director Kash Patel days after the White House denied reports that President Donald Trump was on the verge of firing him.

Patel was said to be "in over his head" and his deputy, former podcaster Dan Bongino, was described as "something of a clown" by the alliance of active-duty and retired agents and analysts who had previously warned about DEI and politicization of the FBI during former President Joe Biden's administration. Patel, who had no prior experience as an FBI agent or any senior law enforcement management role within the bureau, is viewed by several internal sources as inexperienced, which included one source claiming he “has neither the breadth of experience nor the bearing an FBI director needs to be successful.”

Another source, who claimed to be a Trump supporter, said Patel is "not very good," "may be insecure" and "lacks the requisite experience" nor the "measured self-confidence" to successfully hold the role of FBI director. An additional source who described Patel as being "very personable and likable" still claimed that the director “created a culture of mistrust and uncertainty among the ranks.”

Much of the criticism facing Patel stems from his handling of the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, having given "premature public remarks" that potentially jeopardized the investigation, taking credit for actions taken by other agencies when the suspect was arrested and yelling and swearing at an agent leading the probe. Both Patel and Bongino were bashed for their "arrogance," as well as what sources described as an "unfortunate obsession with social media," with one saying they need to “stop talking, stop posing, and just be professional" and another claiming they were "spending too much time on social media and public relations" and "are too often concerned with building their own personal résumés."