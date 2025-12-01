Plane Skids On Icy Runway Amid Post-Thanksgiving Snow Storm

A Delta Connections plane skidded on an icy runway as a snow storm hit the Midwest amid the post-Thanksgiving travel rush, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports.

Flight 5087, which was carrying 54 passengers and four crewmembers, skidded on the runway at Des Moines International Airport at around 9:30 p.m. local time on Saturday (December 29), according to Des Moines International Airport communications manager Sarah Hoodjer. The Bombardier CRJ-900 plane had departed from Detroit and was landing at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported and passengers were safely evacuated from the plane and bused to a terminal at the airport, Delta confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.