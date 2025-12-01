Plane Skids On Icy Runway Amid Post-Thanksgiving Snow Storm
By Jason Hall
December 1, 2025
A Delta Connections plane skidded on an icy runway as a snow storm hit the Midwest amid the post-Thanksgiving travel rush, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports.
Flight 5087, which was carrying 54 passengers and four crewmembers, skidded on the runway at Des Moines International Airport at around 9:30 p.m. local time on Saturday (December 29), according to Des Moines International Airport communications manager Sarah Hoodjer. The Bombardier CRJ-900 plane had departed from Detroit and was landing at the time of the incident.
No injuries were reported and passengers were safely evacuated from the plane and bused to a terminal at the airport, Delta confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.
"Delta teams at Des Moines International Airport are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after Delta Connection flight 5087 operated by Endeavor Air left the paved surface of the taxiway due to icy conditions upon landing. Safety comes before all else and we apologize to our customers for the experience," the company said in its statement.
The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the incident, according to Hoodjer. A 45-car pileup was also reported in Indiana amid the Midwestern snow storm, which is reported to affect 25 million people, according to NBC News.