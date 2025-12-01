Plane Skids On Icy Runway Amid Post-Thanksgiving Snow Storm

By Jason Hall

December 1, 2025

New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido of Japan
Photo: Getty Images

A Delta Connections plane skidded on an icy runway as a snow storm hit the Midwest amid the post-Thanksgiving travel rush, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports.

Flight 5087, which was carrying 54 passengers and four crewmembers, skidded on the runway at Des Moines International Airport at around 9:30 p.m. local time on Saturday (December 29), according to Des Moines International Airport communications manager Sarah Hoodjer. The Bombardier CRJ-900 plane had departed from Detroit and was landing at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported and passengers were safely evacuated from the plane and bused to a terminal at the airport, Delta confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

"Delta teams at Des Moines International Airport are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after Delta Connection flight 5087 operated by Endeavor Air left the paved surface of the taxiway due to icy conditions upon landing. Safety comes before all else and we apologize to our customers for the experience," the company said in its statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the incident, according to Hoodjer. A 45-car pileup was also reported in Indiana amid the Midwestern snow storm, which is reported to affect 25 million people, according to NBC News.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2025 iHeartMedia, Inc.