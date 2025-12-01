President Trump's MRI Results Released By The White House

The White House released details about President Donald Trump's MRI results from October during a press briefing on Monday (December 1). Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared that the MRI was part of Trump's "comprehensive executive physical" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The procedure was conducted to assess the cardiovascular and abdominal health of the 79-year-old president.

According to Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, the MRI showed no signs of arterial narrowing, impaired blood flow, or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. Dr. Barbabella reported that the heart chambers were normal in size, vessel walls appeared smooth and healthy, and there was no indication of inflammation or clotting. All major organs were found to be healthy and well-perfused, with no acute or chronic concerns detected. Dr. Barbabella described Trump's cardiovascular system as being in "excellent health."

The release of the MRI details comes amid increased media scrutiny of Trump's health. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president in the 2024 election, had recently called on Trump to release the MRI results following a Truth Social post by Trump that criticized Walz and others.

Despite the detailed report, the White House did not release the actual images from the MRI.