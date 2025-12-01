Ray J Speaks Out After Getting Arrested On Thanksgiving
By Tony M. Centeno
December 1, 2025
Ray J is opening up about his experience in jail after he was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at Princess Love.
It all started on Thanksgiving Day after police apprehended him at around 4 a.m. According to TMZ, the RSVP artist was streaming live on Twitch when he was seen loading a gun. He walked off camera with the weapon, which is when he allegedly pointed it at his estranged wife, Princess Love. In the following scene, you can see Love walk in and take their two kids while accusing him of pointing a gun at her. He was arrested hours later.
Ray J crashed out on livestream and got locked up after allegedly pulling a gun while his baby mom tried to pick up his kids from his house. He is in police custody as we speak. pic.twitter.com/ByLzpqvAf1— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 27, 2025
Ray J was arrested for making a criminal threat. He was able to post his $50,000 bond and walk out of the Los Angeles-area jail several hours later. Ray didn't immediately speak out after he was released. Instead, he saved it all for his first Kick stream, which he launched after Twitch permanently banned him. During his livestream, Ray J claimed he almost got into a fight with a fellow inmate who allegedly pleasured himself in the cell while calling his name.
"Bro I almost beat the n***a ass four times 'cause like bro I'm trying to survive in here," Ray J told one of his friends during the livestream. "Never go to jail, y’all."
Ray J jumped on Kick after getting booted from Twitch -- fresh outta jail, mind you -- and wasted no time unpacking the madness. 😳— TMZ (@TMZ) November 28, 2025
🎥 Kick/RayJ pic.twitter.com/Nbmsx7MdBI
Princess Love has also spoken out after the chaotic incident. In a video she posted to social media, Love gave more insight into what happened that night and spoke directly to Ray J.
"I love my kids and I would do anything that would put them in danger, including leaving them with a man who's waving a gun around," she said. "What I'm not about to do is let you deflect and not take accountability for your actions for pulling a gun out on me and my cousin's husband because I was trying to take my kids and leave your house."
See what she had to say below.
Princess Love isn't holding back ... breaking her silence after an explosive live stream altercation with Ray J -- which ended with him getting hauled off to jail. pic.twitter.com/dYmX8Pn6uK— TMZ (@TMZ) November 27, 2025